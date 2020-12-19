‘Did we sack the medical staff?’ – These Bristol City fans react to another injury

Bristol City lost out at Preston North End on Friday night as the Championship action continued at Deepdale.

The Robins lost 1-0 to the Lancashire club and that came after the news broke of another injury problem for Dean Holden and his team.

Indeed, the men from Ashton Gate are in the grips of an unfortunate run of injuries at the moment and Chris Brunt is the latest to fall victim of that.

Gregor MacGregor, before kick-off last night, revealed that the former West Brom man is set to be out for around three months with a calf problem:

Update on Chris Brunt: understand that the midfielder is set to be out for three months with his calf injury. The club called the injury ‘significant’ yesterday. More injury bad news but maybe the Robins can give #BristolCity fans a nice gift in the final game before Christmas. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 18, 2020

With that in mind, then, Robins fans have had plenty to say in response on Twitter so let’s take a look at some of the reaction:

You have to think the clubs training is too intense. This is the worst season ever for injuries — Arn Davidson (@ArniedBS3) December 18, 2020

Chris Brunt no matter what you say about him walks into any other championship side and is one of their best players. Why do good players always turn out bad for us?

The coaching team/medical staff needs a serious looking into. It’s become a farce now. — ryan carreyett (@rjcarreyett) December 18, 2020

Can we please stop signing free agents on their way to the retirement home now? — joe (@joewj_) December 18, 2020

Really good idea to swap Morrell for him… Wish him a quick recovery of course. — JH (@BCFCJordan) December 18, 2020

Feel for Brunt as prob the last we see of him. Just turned 36 – what did we expect. Let Korey go and his injury record seems to have miraculously improved 🤦‍♂️. As own goals go …. — Dolman Block C (@1982Ashton8) December 18, 2020

How many can we recall in January…… there must be something to the injuries we get. Always first stated as a knock then boom out for months……. also playing same games as everyone else but everyone looks so much fresher are players being pushed to much in training — Lee Clark (@6Lkf) December 18, 2020

What a woeful signing, got rid of smith & morell for him as well. — Blakey (@JRMBlakey) December 18, 2020

Don’t worry I’m sure we can find some more players nobody wants in the Free Ads in January’s transfer window 🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Terjon (@TerryColeShow) December 18, 2020

Did we sack the medical staff in Summer too? — Bearded Folly #3.5% (@MoonrakerXI) December 18, 2020

A blow for the Robins, though Brunt has largely featured as a sub this season, with them hit with another problem in midfield.

Up next, meanwhile, a home game with Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day.