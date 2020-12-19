Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City News

‘Did we sack the medical staff?’ – These Bristol City fans react to another injury

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City lost out at Preston North End on Friday night as the Championship action continued at Deepdale.

The Robins lost 1-0 to the Lancashire club and that came after the news broke of another injury problem for Dean Holden and his team.

Indeed, the men from Ashton Gate are in the grips of an unfortunate run of injuries at the moment and Chris Brunt is the latest to fall victim of that.

Gregor MacGregor, before kick-off last night, revealed that the former West Brom man is set to be out for around three months with a calf problem:

With that in mind, then, Robins fans have had plenty to say in response on Twitter so let’s take a look at some of the reaction:

A blow for the Robins, though Brunt has largely featured as a sub this season, with them hit with another problem in midfield.

Up next, meanwhile, a home game with Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Did we sack the medical staff?’ – These Bristol City fans react to another injury

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: