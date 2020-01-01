‘Did us proud’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as good form continues

Nottingham Forest beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 on New Years Day at the City Ground, with Lewis Grabban scoring twice.

😃 Three goals, three points and three wins in a row! Happy New Year! #NFFC pic.twitter.com/fvHqhKOHLZ — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) 1 January 2020

A third straight win was on the agenda for Forest, having been successful over the Christmas period, and Sabri Lamouchi welcomed back Samba Sow and Tiago Silva for the encounter with Blackburn Rovers.

An impressive first half an hour for the home side saw winger Joe Lolley open the scoring in the 22nd minute to send the expectant City Ground crowd in to celebration.

And, it was not long after that celebration finished when Lewis Grabban made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Forest seemed in cruise control, but Stewart Downing scored just before the break to give Blackburn a hope.

With the second half kicking off much similar to how the first ended, Rovers looked to push on from their opening goal, but it would not be long before Grabban would add another.

The in-form striker has been in superb form this season and his 55th minute striker all-but ensured Forest of a third straight win and all three points.

However, Joe Worrall ensured a nervous final few minutes as he put the ball in to his own net but the Reds held on to secure another victory.

After the game, Forest fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game…

Yes get in lads — Ewan (@ewanbamford) 1 January 2020

Good job — TrentSide (@TrentRed827) 1 January 2020

4 wins on sunday lads — joshua cadman (@Joshua__Cadman) 1 January 2020

brilliant performance today, you did us all proud today lads ❤️🤍❤️ — oli (@BriggzYoutube) 1 January 2020

Can’t moan about it..9 points out of 9 and only in 2nd gear..COYR — lhelmkay (@leehelmkay) 1 January 2020

LEGENDARY DECADE — Alladge Jenkins (@janetjenkins52) 1 January 2020

2020. Our year. — Jamie (@JamieBriody) 1 January 2020

