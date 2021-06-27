Did these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Cardiff City?

Cardiff City will have to start to focus their full attention towards bringing in the right signings to add their squad in the next few weeks as they aim to be ready for the start of next term.

It has been a summer of slow progress on the transfer front so far for the Bluebirds and they have only managed to sign James Collins so far.

That signing is a positive one and will add an extra option in the final third for Cardiff, but there are other areas of the squad that will need injecting with more quality if they are to challenge for promotion.

The midfield area for Cardiff does seem to be one part of the field where they might be alright, although some supporters might feel they need to sign players that might offer different qualities to their current options in that area of the field.

While we wait to see what happens with Cardiff in the transfer market during the rest of the summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 20 of their former midfielders. Can you recall whether each of these players ever scored a goal for the Bluebirds?

