Did these 18 players make more than 100 AFC Bournemouth appearances?

The season may be almost over but AFC Bournemouth still have plenty to play for.

There’s just one match left of the regular season but the Cherries also have the prospect of the play-offs to look forward to as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term.

Bournemouth have had some wonderful servants over the years, but how many of these players have made more than 100 appearances for the Cherries in their careers to date?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 18 Arnaut Danjuma Yes No