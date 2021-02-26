Cardiff City News
Did these 15 former Cardiff City players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?
Which of these players did Cardiff City make a profit on and which did they make a loss on?
The following quiz looks at 15 former Bluebirds players that either left the club and helped make them a profit or saw them hit the balance sheet with a loss.
All you need to remember is, who left for higher than they arrived for, and who left for lower? There are 15 questions to attempt in the quiz below…