‘Did the badge proud’, ‘Phenomenal every game’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as player shines during victory over Burton Albion

Charlton Athletic picked up their third win out of four under temporary boss Johnnie Jackson during a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion yesterday afternoon.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the 18th minute when an incident in the box involving Deji Oshilaja and Jayden Stockley resulted in the pair seeing red.

However, Charlton responded almost instantly when Ben Purrington gambled and nodded the visitors in the lead when he met Akin Famewo’s flick-on from Jonathan Leko’s initial cross.

The Addicks managed to restrict The Brewers to very little in the way of any openings back into the game, with a resolute defensive display, coupled with a strong final third showing, allowing The Addicks to take 10 points from a possible 12 under Jackson.

One player who particularly shone during the 90 minutes was attacking midfielder Elliot Lee.

The 26-year-old was a real attacking spark for the visitors, with the majority of attacking moves coming through the Luton Town loanee.

Lee has two goals and two assists from 11 games this season and he is proving to be an excellent player for Jackson to have at his disposal at present.

Here, we take a look at how Charlton fans on Twitter have reacted to Lee’s performance…

You were an absolute machine today, did the badge proud. — { wsc }; (@WSC0_X) November 13, 2021

Some players are made for this club and you fall right into that category. Sign the contract wizard pic.twitter.com/SpOF6JbNUg — Braz (@BigBadBraz) November 13, 2021

Well deserved, you leave everything on that pitch every week. Absolute warrior, with silky skills when needed 😎 — Paul N (@londonpommie) November 13, 2021

You’re the business mate. With you, Dobbo, Clare and Gilbey, the only way is up. Top performance once again @ElliotLee9 – I’m sure there’ll be a contract offer incoming from TS very soon. LTFC can do one 😂 — Justin Credible (@jusdoods) November 13, 2021

Looking forward to seeing you sign permanently Elliot …come on you know you want to #cafc — soverncomfort 🔴⚪ (@soverncomfort) November 13, 2021

Your pops can tell you about the legacy you can make by staying with us. It makes sense. pic.twitter.com/t3Dhl6Zeda — Lew (@LewisH92) November 13, 2021

Quality today, better than your old man! — Basingstoke red (@HampshireAddick) November 13, 2021

Sign him up 🔥🔥 — Ben (@BenH93_) November 13, 2021

Phenomenal every game. — Scott (@Scotty__91) November 13, 2021