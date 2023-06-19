Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he was ‘not shocked’ to hear that Darren Moore had left Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday

After losing a play-off semi-final to Sunderland in his first full season in charge, promotion was the aim for the Owls last season, and they achieved it in remarkable fashion.

Despite picking up 96 points in the league, Wednesday finished third, so they once again had to settle for the play-offs. The Yorkshire outfit managed to memorably overturn a four goal deficit to overcome Peterborough in the semi-final, before they beat Barnsley at Wembley thanks to a goal in the last minute of extra-time.

Yet, in a surprising twist to many, it was announced that Moore had left Hillsborough, with the club claiming it was a ‘mutual’ decision.

But, MacAnthony had a different opinion to many as he was asked for his opinions on the decision on Twitter.

“Wow, did that happen? Not shocked if it did,” he said to the fan.

Wednesday are now looking for their seventh manager under Dejphon Chansiri, with Moore the second longest serving under the Wednesday owner after Carlos Carvalhal.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

This was quite an interesting assessment from MacAnthony, because he is obviously in the game and as a League One owner he has been up against Wednesday last season, and will know more about the club than the average person. If this is a dig at Chansiri for his apparent willingness to change managers regularly, it seems slightly unfair because whilst they have had seven in eight years, some departures were beyond his control, and he generally gave those in charge as much backing as possible, and time.

The ‘mutual consent’ line does seem surprising, as you wouldn’t imagine that Moore would walk away from a Championship job, particularly given the size and potential of Wednesday. But, it’s happened now, and attention will turn to who replaces Moore, and there’s sure to be plenty of managers who want the job.

Then, Chansiri must do all he can to back the next boss, as Wednesday’s squad needs improving this summer, and this summer has just become much bigger as they search for a new head coach.