Did Swansea City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

Swansea City have had their fair share of signings over the years, with some making more of an impact than others since arriving at the club.

The Swans are currently sat second in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their team in January, as they target promotion back into the Premier League.

But do you know if Swansea City signed each of these 14 players for more or less than £1million? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

Transfer fees sourced from Transfermarkt.

1 of 14 Did Swansea City sign Jack Cork for more or less than £1million? More Less