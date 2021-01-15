Did Stoke City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

After spending many years in the top flight of English football, Stoke City have been big spenders for much of the 21st century.

But now having to adapt to life in the Championship, the Potters are having to be a little bit more sensible when it comes to spending money on transfers.

Stoke are still relatively well off financially, backed by the money of the Coates family who own gambling giants Bet365, so money is there is needed, as proven when going to Barnsley and snapping up Jacob Brown in the summer.

But how much do you know about Stoke’s past transfers? Test your mettle in our quiz and see if you know which Potters stars signed for more or less than £1 million.

All fees are sourced from Transfermarkt.

1 of 14 Did Stoke sign Jacob Brown for more or less than £1 million from Barnsley? More Less