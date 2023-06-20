This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite not actually winning the League One title last year, Ipswich Town were a force to be reckoned with for much of the campaign, smashing the 100-goal barrier as they finished second behind Plymouth Argyle.

That of course means the Tractor Boys will return to the Championship after a four-year absence and it is mainly down to the management of Kieran McKenna - that and investment from their owners Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

Whilst the Suffolk outfit haven't added to their squad this summer yet, they have been linked with plenty of players already with some exciting rumours emerging.

Ipswich Town eye up Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

According to The Sun last week - via the East Anglian Daily Times - Ipswich are closing in on securing the signature of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan for the 2023-24 season.

The 20-year-old has played twice for the Eagles and last summer was loaned out to League One side Charlton Athletic for his first taste of mens football on a regular basis.

The England under-20 international thrived for the Addicks, scoring 15 times in 49 outings and was named the club's Player of the Season - he now looks set for a move to the Championship however with Town.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Ipswich?

FLW's Ipswich fan pundit Henry believes that Rak-Sakyi would be a smart bit of recruitment this summer for the Tractor Boys as they look to bolster their options in attack.

"Rak-Sakyi coming in from Palace on loan to Ipswich, I see that as a very good bit of business," Henry said.

"I think it makes sense for Rak-Sakyi, it makes sense for McKenna as he's always liked him and rated him, did really well in an average Charlton team, and I think it makes sense for Palace.

"They're letting a hot prospect go, someone who is getting closer and closer to that first-team, letting him come to a side that obviously plays very decent football, coming to a team that is looking like they are on the up and he fits across that front four that we play.

"He can play off the right which will be most likely a bit of competition for Wes Burns, which I think would be good - a slightly different player though, more tricky, he likes to cut in on the left foot.

"I think he'll be a really good asset, it makes sense for all three parties, for Rak-Sakyi, for Ipswich and for Palace so I'd be really keen for him to come across to Ipswich."