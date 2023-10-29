Highlights Bristol Rovers secured a 2-1 victory against Northampton after Joey Barton's dismissal, with Chris Martin and Antony Evans scoring the goals.

Gas Chairman Hussain Al-Saeed revealed that Barton was let go due to a need for fresh blood and a fresh approach to push the club forward.

The club is now focused on finding a new manager quickly to minimize disruption, with their first assignment being in the FA Cup against Whitby Town.

Bristol Rovers joined in the managerial merry-go-round across League One in midweek, as they parted company with Joey Barton after the former Manchester City and England midfielder neared three years in charge in the West Country.

Prior to his sacking, the Gas had only recorded one victory in their previous five League One outings and sat just five points ahead of the third tier's bottom four after his final game in charge - a 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Despite releasing a club statement on Thursday after the news was confirmed, nothing was stated by club hierarchy at that time.

Andy Mangan was then thrust into the limelight at the Memorial Stadium, with the upcoming fixture against Northampton on the horizon.

"Football moves pretty quickly these days, we've got a game in two days against Northampton, so it's something that we can't really dwell on and we have to move forward pretty quick." Mangan said pre-match.

How did Bristol Rovers perform after Joey Barton's dismissal?

Rovers returned to winning ways against the Cobblers, as Chris Martin claimed his second goal in the space of four days after just ten minutes.

They would double the advantage 20 minutes later, as midfielder Antony Evans coolly slotted home from the penalty spot after Aaron Collins was brought down by Lee Burge in the Northampton goal.

There was a tense finish to proceedings after Manny Monthe reduced the arrears on 57 minutes, heading home Mitchell Pinnock's free kick before Martin saw a second goal ruled out for offside.

Post-game, caretaker boss Mangan was full of praise for his players after the week that preceeded the victory, as per Bristol Live.

"It feels really good as you can imagine after the week we've had. Obviously, it being a complete shock and getting thrown into then to come away with a 2-1 victory, everyone should be really proud of themselves. The staff as well because they've performed to the maximum and we've come away with the three points.

Gas chairman reveals sacking revelations

The club's majority shareholder Hussain Al-Saeed also spoke to media after the victory, revealing the process behind the dismissal of Barton and how the next man in the dugout must push the club forward.

“We thought for our plans, our ideas, our vision we thought perhaps we could go to someone else,” Al-Saeed stated via Bristol World.

“Fresh blood, a fresh approach that can actually take this team further and that is basically why we ended the relationship with Joey.”

Barton had made an influx of signings in the summer, and Al-Saeed believes that Rovers' mid-table position doesn't justify the money spent.

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

“I think for that budget comparing to the other budgets in the league we should be around the top eight if not better and the results did not reflect what we have spent.”

What next for Bristol Rovers?

The Gas' hierarchy will look to bring in their new man as soon as possible to avoid maximum disruption to the squad despite the victory on Saturday.

If a decision is to be made in the coming week, whoever steps through the door's first assignment will be in the FA Cup First Round as they host Non-League Whitby Town.