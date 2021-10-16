‘Did not expect to see’ – These Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Coventry match

Blackburn Rovers return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, when they host Coventry City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side hit something of a stumbling block in their strong start to the season immediately before the break, suffering back to back defeats to leave them eighth in the current standings.

Coventry meanwhile, have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and begin the day third in the Championship table, only three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Rovers have been handed a boost in defence for this one, as Ryan Nyambe and captain Darragh Lenihan return to the side after missing those last two defeats with concussion and injury. They replace Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter in the starting XI.

However, left-back Harry Pickering is unavailable due to illness, so summer deadline day signing Tayo Edun makes his first start for the club.

Elsewhere on-loan Brighton centre back Jan Paul van Hecke makes his first appearance for the club, coming into a back three as Rovers switch for the 4-3-3 formation they have used for much of the season so far.

In attack meanwhile, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan lead the line, while Ben Brereton Diaz is on the bench, despite playing, and scoring, for Chile less than 48 hours earlier, as Mowbray makes a total of three changes from the side that lost at Blackpool last time out, to face his former club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

