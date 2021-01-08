Did Norwich City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

Norwich City have had their fair share of signings that simply haven’t hit the heights originally set for them by the Carrow Road faithful.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve and win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But do you know whether Norwich City signed each of these 14 players for more or less than £1million? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

Transfer fees sourced from Transfermarkt.

1 of 14 Did Norwich City sign Leroy Fer for more or less than £1million? More Less