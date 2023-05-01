Wes Burns has taken to Instagram to share a message with Ipswich Town's fans after the club sealed a return to the Championship.

Ipswich clinched a top-two finish in League One in spectacular style as they produced a sensational attacking display against Exeter City at Portman Road last weekend.

Conor Chaplin opened the scoring for the Blues in the eighth minute as he fired an effort past Grecians goalkeeper Gary Woods.

Massimo Luongo then doubled Ipswich's advantage before George Hirst added a third from close range.

Nathan Broadhead scored Ipswich's fourth goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

Chaplin then made it 5-0 in the 32nd minute.

Following the break, Burns managed to get on the scoresheet for Ipswich as he produced a cool lobbed finish after being played through by Chaplin.

Remarkably, all six of Ipswich's shots on target in this fixture resulted in goals for the club as they produced an unforgettable display for their fans.

The Blues could potentially go on to win the League One title on the final day of the season if they better the result of Plymouth Argyle, who also secured promotion last weekend.

Ipswich are set to take on Fleetwood Town while Plymouth will head to Staffordshire to face Port Vale.

What did Wes Burns post after Ipswich Town's promotion to the Championship?

After his side's promotion-clinching win over Exeter, Burns opted to take to Instagram to share a message with the club's supporters.

The Wales international posted: "We did it in style for this Town.

"WE ARE GOING UP!!!!!"

Will Wes Burns be able to make an impact for Ipswich in the Championship next season?

Having sealed a return to the Championship thanks to a plethora of fantastic performances in League One, it will be interesting to see how Ipswich will fare in this division next season.

While head coach Kieran McKenna is currently able to turn to a host of classy operators for inspiration, it would not be at all surprising if he opts to add some fresh faces to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Burns has already made 21 appearances in the second-tier during his career, and thus it may not take him too long to make an impact at this level.

Having recorded an impressive total of 20 direct goal contributions in League One this season, the 28-year-old will be confident in his ability to take his game to new heights later this year.