The current promotion odds suggest major bookmakers don't believe Ipswich Town can hold off Southampton and Leeds in the race for promotion to the Premier League. Even after occupying the automatic promotion places and making four January signings, they remain at bigger odds than the two sides chasing them.

The amount of business Ipswich have done is hard to argue with. Four signings in a relatively quiet winter window is impressive. However, three of those arrivals were loan deals, with only Striker Ali Al-Hamadi joining permanently.

Converting chances into goals has been a problem for Ipswich in recent fixtures. Goalless draws against QPR and Stoke over the New Year period allowed the chasing pack to close the points gap. The arrival of Al-Hamadi and Championship veteran Kieffer Morre should go some way toward addressing the issue.

Al-Hamadi has been on fire for AFC Wimbledon in League Two. The 21-year-old has scored 27 goals in 48 games since joining Wimbledon in January 2023, and his form earned him a call-up to Iraq's squad for the Asian Cup in Qatar. It remains to be seen if he can make the step up. Many players have failed to adapt after moving up the football league pyramid.

The deadline-day arrival of Kieffer Morre will ease the goalscoring burden on Al-Hamadi. The veteran Welsh forward arrived on a loan deal from AFC Bournemouth. The 31-year-old has a good Championship pedigree, bagging 20 goals for Cardiff in 2020/21. Having played just 100 minutes for The Cherries in the Premier League this season, he may need a run of games to get match-fit.

Jeremy Sarmiento, an Ecuador international who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, was Ipswich's first signing of the window. The 21-year-old attacker joined on loan from Brighton, having spent the first half of this campaign with West Brom. He should be well-suited to Kieran McKenna's style and provide an attacking boost as the promotion race concludes.

Experienced Championship Lewis Travis also arrived on loan from Blackburn Rovers. The 26-year-old is a central midfielder with extensive Championship experience, having made over 180 appearances in the second tier. His arrival will help ease the workload of players like Massimo Luongo and Jack Taylor, who already have a significant number of minutes under their belt.

Kieran McKenna has worked wonders to get Ipswich into a position where back-to-back promotions are a realistic possibility, and the club's January additions will help their promotion chances. However, it will still be a mammoth task to hold off the charge of Southampton and Leeds, whose squads still look stronger overall.

