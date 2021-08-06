Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Did he have a straight face?’, ‘Love it’ – These Derby County fans react to bullish Wayne Rooney comments

Published

2 mins ago

on

Wayne Rooney insists that his depleted Derby County side are not underdogs for their game against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park tomorrow.

The Rams have endured a torrid summer, with off-field issues preventing the boss from making the number of signings he would’ve wanted by now, although a triple swoop was announced today, with Ryan Allsop, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman agreeing contracts.

Despite that, Rooney is going to struggle to name a senior XI for the clash against the Terriers, with the bench set to be named up of academy players, but he told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that he still expects a win against the Yorkshire outfit.

We’re not underdogs. We’ve got good players. I’m expecting us to get three points tomorrow.”

Whilst most fans don’t share the optimism of Rooney going into the game, or the season ahead, it’s fair to say that his positive attitude has gone down well with the support who can see how he is trying to motivate the players.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…


