‘Did he have a straight face?’, ‘Love it’ – These Derby County fans react to bullish Wayne Rooney comments

Wayne Rooney insists that his depleted Derby County side are not underdogs for their game against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park tomorrow.

Rooney on tomorrow and being underdogs: “We’re not underdogs. We’ve got good players. I’m expecting us to get three points tomorrow.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 6, 2021

The Rams have endured a torrid summer, with off-field issues preventing the boss from making the number of signings he would’ve wanted by now, although a triple swoop was announced today, with Ryan Allsop, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman agreeing contracts.

Despite that, Rooney is going to struggle to name a senior XI for the clash against the Terriers, with the bench set to be named up of academy players, but he told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that he still expects a win against the Yorkshire outfit.

Whilst most fans don’t share the optimism of Rooney going into the game, or the season ahead, it’s fair to say that his positive attitude has gone down well with the support who can see how he is trying to motivate the players.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

This is going to be a problem this season. Rooney went into every game as a player expecting to get three points. That's his mentality. He'll do the same as a manager but these players are not him. They can't do what he could do to the level he could. — Lee Holdsworth (@LeeHoldsworth01) August 6, 2021

No matter what position you are in the aim should always be for the best, until it’s not achievable and then you go for the next best thing, otherwise what’s the point in competing. — Mike.Saybul (@MSaybul) August 6, 2021

Did he have a straight face when he said that, Ryan? — Scott (@sturner85) August 6, 2021

That’s exactly what we wanna hear, come on Wayne 💪🏼 — Ryan 🐏 (@ryantizzard) August 6, 2021

Good attitude to have — leah🐑 (@Chandler00Leah) August 6, 2021

Rooneys a winner 👊🏻🐏 — phil carter (@chaddram) August 6, 2021

Love it wazza💪🏼 — Mitch (@derbymitch) August 6, 2021