Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday?

Over the years, the loan market is one that Sheffield Wednesday have certainly exploited.

A number of players have come through the door at Hillsborough on a temporary basis, and some, will have made a bigger impact than others, despite their brief time with the club.

But how well do remember which of those loan players enjoyed success in front of goal during their time with the Owls?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 players who have spent time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they scored a goal for the club while on loan at Hillsborough.

1 of 20 Jacob Murphy? Yes No