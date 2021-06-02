Derby County will be looking to put the season just gone behind them after staying in the Sky Bet Championship by the skin of their teeth on the final day as they drew with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park in dramatic circumstances.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of County fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Derby County?

1 of 20 Did Patrick Roberts score for Derby? Yes No