Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Coventry City?

Coventry City are facing a hugely important summer transfer period now where Mark Robins will be hoping to get the backing of the club’s hierarchy to strengthen the squad further.

The Sky Blues managed to do really well to ensure their safety in the Championship in what was their first campaign back in the second tier this season. They now need to make the right sort of additions in the transfer market to continue that progression and try and maybe aim for a top-half finish next term.

Robins has shown that he can be shrewd with both the loan market and the money he has available to bring in permanent additions to the club over the last few years. The Sky Blues will hope that he can continue to do that with the budget they hand him this summer.

While we wait to see what Coventry do this summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 20-ex Coventry loanees and see if you can remember if they ever scored a goal for them during this loan spells…

