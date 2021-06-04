Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Blackburn Rovers?

It promises to be a busy summer ahead for Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers.

After failing to finish in a play-off spot, the manager will be resigned to losing some of his key players this summer.

Adam Armstrong is one of those players, of course, after the striker scored so many goals and proved to be one of the most lethal forwards in the division this term.

But other players, such as Harvey Elliott, will return to their parent clubs and look to continue their development elsewhere.

Did Elliott, and these other 19 former loan players, ever score a goal for the club?

