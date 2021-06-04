Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City will be looking forward to the transfer market this summer as Lee Bowyer looks to really make his mark on the squad.

The former player has done a terrific job since he succeeded Aitor Karanka, with the side responding immediately to his methods as they secured survival.

Now, the challenge will be to improve the squad, but the financial situation at St. Andrew’s means Bowyer may have to utilise the loan market.

Like most in the Championship, Blues have turned to loan players regularly in the past, but how much do you remember of those who had a temporary spell at the club?

Check out our quiz and state whether each individual ever scored a goal for the club whilst on loan! Good luck.

