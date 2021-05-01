Did Derby County sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Derby County are preparing for a massive summer in the transfer market.

With just two matches remaining in the Championship the club are at a real crossroad as they face the genuine prospect of suffering relegation to League One.

While it’s not yet known what league they’ll be in, Wayne Rooney has his work cut out this summer.

Recruitment will be a top priority over the summer months, but with funds likely to be limited it could mean that it’s tricky to do signings.

Derby have had some joy with free transfers in recent years, but did these 19 players sign for nothing or not?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

