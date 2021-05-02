Did Coventry City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

This has been a rather productive season for Coventry City.

Following their promotion from League One last season, the 2020/21 campaign has seen the Sky Blues secure their Championship status with games to spare.

So here, we’ve decided to take a look at how well you remember Coventry’s form in the free agent market in recent times.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 19 current and former Coventry players from the past few years, and all you have to do, is say whether the club signed them on a free transfer or not.

1 of 19 Did Coventry sign Matt Godden on a free transfer? Yes No