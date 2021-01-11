Did Coventry City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

Following two promotions in three seasons, Coventry City will be hoping to retain their Championship status this season.

Having been crowned League One champions last term after the campaign was cancelled due to Coronavirus, the Sky Blues were one of the favourites to suffer an immediate relegation.

But Mark Robins’ men are more than holding their own in the second-tier this season.

However, if Coventry are going to continue competing at this level, they’re going to be need to remain smart in the transfer window.

But what’s your knowledge like on some of the club’s previous transfers?

All you must do here if work out which of the following players cost the Sky Blues more than £1million according to Transfermarkt….

