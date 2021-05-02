Bristol City
Did Bristol City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?
With Nigel Pearson’s future confirmed, Bristol City fans can look ahead to next season with optimism.
The South West club announced last week that Pearson had penned a three-year contract at Ashton Gate, with his target to build a squad capable of securing promotion to the Premier League.
There could well be a fair bit of player turnover in the summer but to test how well you know the current squad, we’ve put together a quiz that asks whether or not Bristol City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer…