Did Birmingham City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Birmingham City have done their fair share of transfer dealings in recent years – but which ones were on the cheap and which ones were for transfer fees?

The club have spent some money in years gone by, such as when Harry Redknapp was manager in 2017, but they’ve also managed to snap up some bargains on free transfers too.

Can you work out which players came in for fees or on a free though? Take our new quiz and try and get full marks!

1 of 19 Alen Halilovic Yes No