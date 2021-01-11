Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

Did Barnsley sign each of these 18 players for more or less than £1 million?

Published

7 mins ago

on

One of the best-run clubs in the Championship, Barnsley seemingly know how to develop young, hungry players and sell them on for the good of the clubs finances, no matter who is in charge.

In recent years, the South Yorkshire outfit have had a great record of buying players for relatively low sums of money and turning it into a profit, with Ethan Pinnock, Alfie Mawson and Conor Hourihane all departing Oakwell for big fees.

But can you work out which current and past players joined the Tykes for more or less than £1 million?

We’ve put together a little quiz going off transfermarkt‘s figures to test your knowledge on all things Barnsley’s incomings over the years!

1 of 18

Did Barnsley sign Herbie Kane for more or less than £1 million?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Did Barnsley sign each of these 18 players for more or less than £1 million?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: