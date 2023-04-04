Stoke City produced perhaps the performance of the weekend on Saturday as they beat Coventry City 4-0 at the CBS Arena.

Alex Neil's side are on a five-game unbeaten run at the moment and have moved into mid-table as a result of that.

On Saturday they blitzed Coventry at the CBS Arena with a thrilling performance.

Who impressed for Stoke v Coventry?

There were four different goalscorers for Neil in the 4-0 rout: Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell, Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever.

That quartet all made it into the official Championship 'Team of the Week', along with Ben Wilmot and Josh Laurent - the latter assisting Smallbone's goal in the game.

With six out of the 11 selected in that name hailing from Stoke, there's little surprise that there was plenty of Potters reaction to that reveal.

Whilst the Stoke fans revelled in the selections dominated by their own players, others were absolutely baffled by how unbalanced the side was in favour of the Potters.

A couple of others questioned if Alex Neil had selected the side.

Some even questioned whether it was Coventry or Real Madrid that Stoke beat..