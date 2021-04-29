AFC Bournemouth
Did AFC Bournemouth sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?
AFC Bournemouth will be hoping to join Watford and Norwich in making an immediate return to the Premier League this season.
The Cherries’ route back into the top-flight at the first time of asking will have to be via the play-offs, where they will be looking to enjoy success under Jonathan Woodgate.
If they do not go up, then they will have to recruit wisely and maybe pick up a bargain or two this summer.
Did Bournemouth sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not? Have a go at our quiz!