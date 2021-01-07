Quiz: Did AFC Bournemouth sign each of these 18 players for more or less than £1 million?

Backed by Russian tycoon Maxim Denim’s takeover in 2011, Bournemouth rose through the league from the third tier of English football to the Premier League for the first time ever in 2015.

Having been in administration just a few years before Denim saving the club, Bournemouth’s story is a real rags to riches one, and when they did eventually get to the promised land the cash was well and truly splashed.

Multi-million pound fees have been spent on current players such as Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke, whilst signings like Nathan Ake have gone on to make the Cherries more money than they paid.

But can you work out which past and present Bournemouth players were signed for more or less than £1 million?

Using values from transfermarkt, have a go at our quiz to see if you know it all about some of the Cherries’ signings over the years.

1 of 18 Did Marc Wilson sign for Bournemouth for more or less than £1 million? More Less