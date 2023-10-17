Highlights Jonathan Rowe has been in impressive form for Norwich City, with seven goals and two assists in 13 games this season.

The 20-year-old winger has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Carlton Palmer says Norwich should be looking to secure Rowe's future with a new contract to protect their asset and have more control over any potential sale.

Jonathan Rowe is catching the eye of Premier League sides Aston Villa and Crystal Palace this season, having started the campaign in blistering form for Norwich City.

Norwich's latest academy star has seven goals and two assists in 13 games for the Canaries at the start of what appears to be his real breakout campaign.

Having joined Norwich as an 11-year-old, Rowe shone in the youth academy in East Anglia, being nominated for awards such as the Premier League 2's Player of the Month in December 2021, which was enough for Dean Smith to award him with a first-team debut in the midst of their dismal 2021/22 campaign.

Featuring 12 times for the Canaries that year, he could've been expected to play more minutes last season - though only three games transpired, leaving the winger in the dark over his future at Carrow Road. Since then, he has not looked back and would likely command a large fee already, which could increase further by the end of the season with more gametime and development.

He hasn't looked back this season and such form has seen Rowe rewarded with an England U-21 call-up, and he scored for the young Three Lions’ side as they hammered Serbia over the international break.

It has therefore come as no surprise that Rowe is on the radar of some high level clubs, as TEAMtalk claimed that Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Sheffield United are all keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

However, the same report states that Norwich are readying a ‘bumper new contract’ for Rowe, in the hope that he will commit his future to the club for the foreseeable future.

The latest update from Football Insider has revealed that it’s Villa who are pushing the hardest to sign Rowe in the ‘coming windows’ to bolster their attacking line.

What are the pundits saying about Rowe? Is he ready to move to Villa or Palace?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Norwich will be doing all they can to agree fresh terms with Rowe to protect their asset and strengthen their hand in negotiations.

He excllusively told FLW: "Jonathan Rowe, the talented young forward who can also operate out wide and in the middle of the field is rightfully attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

"The 20-year-old has nine goal contributions already in just 13 matches, but his contract expires in the summer of 2025, so Norwich are keen to tie the player down to a new deal.

"It's to reward the player for an outstanding start to the season, but also to protect the club in terms of their valuation of Rowe.

"Norwich, of course, do not wish to sell in their quest for promotion this season, as they currently sit just outside the play-off places. However, at least if they have him on a longer contract, they can dictate the terms of any potential sale."

Is Jon Rowe a Premier League player?

Rowe has shown his class now that the injury issues are behind him. The forward may be running a little hot in front of goal but he is playing with swagger and confidence and has earnt his links to the top-flight.

Rowe is probably best served playing Championship football until at least the summer, though. His development curve has been steep and should continue the more he plays.

A move to Villa, Brentford, or Palace could soon come but it may not see him starting and playing as regularly as he is now. However, this summer could see him playing in the Premier League, should Norwich fail to agree terms over a new deal.