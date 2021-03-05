Dicko, Ricketts: The Wolves XI that stormed to League One promotion in 2013/14 – Where are they now?

Wolves are firmly established back in the Premier League these days and though this season has been perhaps a little shy of what they wanted it to be, they are still firmly a top-flight team.

The Old Gold are naturally looking to climb further up the Premier League in the years to come and that will be the plan for Nuno Santo but where are some of the players from days gone by when they were in the EFL?

Indeed, in the following gallery we’re taking a look at the Wolves team that won promotion from League One in 13/14 and eleven of the key components of that side.

Moreover, as well as looking back at their feat we’re taking a closer look of where they are now with it seven years this season since they managed to get back into the Championship and, of course, set themselves on a path up the football pyramid…