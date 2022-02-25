Dickie starts: The predicted QPR XI to play Blackburn on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to pick up yet another victory in the Sky Bet Championship this coming Saturday as they travel to Ewood Park to take on their play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The R’s will head into this game full of confidence having picked up a morale boosting 2-1 victory over Blackpool on Wednesday night at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A victory for Mark Warburton’s side on the road could see them move into second ahead of Bournemouth providing that the Cherries suffer a defeat in their next league game.

They face a Blackburn side who have failed to win in their last five Championship outings, with that run of results threatening to derail their promotion push.

Here we take you through our predicted QPR starting eleven for their game against Rovers tomorrow afternoon.

Seny Dieng will once again be between the sticks for his side, with the keeper having impressed massively since becoming first choice under Warburton.

Rob Dickie is set to return as part of the back three after serving his ban and will come in for the suspended Dion Sanderson after the latter was sent off in the win over Blackpool.

Jimmy Dunne and Yoann Barbet will form the rest of the defence as they seek to keep a shut out on the road.

Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah will act as the attacking wing backs that will be tasked with surging forward and tracking back when required.

In central midfield Sam Field and Jeff Hendrick will be looking to dictate the tempo of the game whilst also providing support to the back three.

Chris Willock will once again be the false nine, with the likes of Ilias Chair and Stefan Johansen acting as shadow strikers as Warburton seeks to stick with an abstract front three for this game.