Diangana starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Luton today

West Bromwich Albion take on Luton Town this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship and Steve Bruce’s job is hanging by a thread.

The Albion have lots of quality in their squad but things have not clicked and it’s gone past being a slowish start as the team gels to becoming a full blown rut.

Bruce is under fire from his own supporters, then, and needs a result desperately to try and avoid the axe, but Luton aren’t going to care about that.

The Hatters are tough opposition no matter what your own form is like and so the added pressure at West Brom makes this one a really tricky game for the men from the Hawthorns.

Here’s the XI Bruce could name today:

Few players could take much credit from the 1-0 loss against Preston in the week but Grady Diangana performed well and he will be looking to try and inspire something today for West Brom.

If Luton go a goal up, though, their confidence could shoot through the floor.