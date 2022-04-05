Diangana starts: How we expect West Brom to line up against Bournemouth on Wednesday

West Brom have finally started to pick up results and score goals again but last time out, they were humbled 1-0 by Birmingham.

They now face a tough test in midweek against Bournemouth, with the Cherries flying high in second and aiming for a play-off place at the very least. Scott Parker will most definitely be hopeful that he can lead them to an automatic spot if possible.

There aren’t many games left now though for the Baggies to climb back up the table and at least attain a respectable position. They’re currently 12th in the table and will want to stay in the top half if they can, with the play-offs looking out of reach.

With Steve Bruce’s men trying to pull off an upset over Bournemouth then, who could they choose to start in the first-team?

There could be one or two changes to the West Brom XI ahead of this fixture, with Steve Bruce trying to get a response from his side after the Birmingham defeat.

The back three should stay the same though, as will Sam Johnstone. They may have conceded the only goal in that fixture but Semi Ajayi won more duels than anyone else on the field and his two partners were equally as solid in not being afraid to get stuck into a challenge when needed.

In the centre of the field, Taylor Gardner-Hickman was substituted off last time out and might have to start on the bench here. Grady Diangana came off the sidelines to replace him against the Blues and ended up with the most key passes of anyone in the match despite playing for just 30 minutes – so could get the start ahead of his teammate.

Upfront, there could also be another change. Karlan Grant may be their top goalscorer this season with 14 goals but he had a quiet outing in their last game and only managed one shot, whereas Callum Robinson offered plenty more in terms of his assisting and bringing others into play too. That should mean Andy Carroll comes in from the start again and with Robinson alongside him, he could find it a lot easier to get chances against Bournemouth.