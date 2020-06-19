Diangana in: The West Brom XI we expect Bilic to play v Birmingham on Saturday

The Sky Bet Championship is back this weekend as we kick-off the restart in the second tier and home in on the final games of the campaign.

It has been a long time coming, but we’re through the worst of things now and we can start to look forward to some football – even if the grounds are going to remain empty for now.

For West Brom, now is the time to get the wheels rolling on their promotion charge and up first they take on Birmingham City.

Here’s the XI we think Slaven Bilic could name for this one:

Slaven Bilic has a largely full squad to be able to pick from, and that will please him greatly.

The only absentees are long-terms ones; Nathan Ferguson and Jonathan Leko, so other than that he has a full pack to take a look at.

In goal Sam Johnstone is bound to start, whilst at right-back it’s Dara O’Shea v Darnell Furlong once more – the former could well edge things.

Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley could stay together in the middle – though Ahmed Hegazi is back fit – whilst the Baggies will be pleased to welcome back Kieran Gibbs.

In midfield, it’s likely that Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers will pair up in behind the ever-improving Filip Krovinovic.

Out wide, Matheus Pereira will look to bolster his assists tally and, on the other flank, Grady Diangana is back and will remain at the club until the season is up.

Who starts up top is perhaps one of the biggest debates for the club, but perhaps Callum Robinson and his tenacious manner could be worth a go in the derby against Birmingham.