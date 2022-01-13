Diallo and Archer in: How Derby County’s XI could look if recent transfer rumours materialised

Derby County may still be in turmoil off the pitch but they are able to strengthen their squad this month if necessary.

There were fears that Wayne Rooney was not going to be able to add fresh faces to his current pack due to the club’s current administration situation, but even with a takeover not sealed yet the ex-Manchester United legend has been given the green light to sign players.

Players may depart – there has already been interest from other clubs in a few of Derby’s young talents whilst Sam Baldock is leaving at the end of his contract – but they could be offset by incomings.

With links already emerging to some players from other teams, let’s look at how the Rams could line up when the transfer window shuts.

Looking at current County players who aren’t in this 11, Lee Buchanan doesn’t make it as there’s Premier League interest in his signature.

There appears to be multiple clubs in for the England under-21 international and you could potentially see him leaving for a decent fee but there’s also interest in Louie Sibley – although right now he’s not really a guaranteed starter.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Matt Clarke Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United Manchester City Portsmouth

You’d expect Tom Lawrence to stay at Derby for the rest of the season despite other second tier clubs supposedly looking at him, but what about incomings at Pride Park?

One player who has been linked to the club is Amad Diallo from Manchester United, but Rooney faces stiff competition from the likes of Birmingham City and now Borussia Dortmund, and he’s pretty much already admitted defeat in that race.

Rooney didn’t completely rule it out though and should Diallo sign he would immediately slot into the starting 11 on one flank with Lawrence on the other you’d imagine.

With Baldock leaving though, Derby are very light up-front and Rooney could turn to Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer.

Derby are one of a number of clubs interested in the 20-year-old according to the Daily Mail, with Archer making three Premier League appearances this season and he scored an EFL Cup hat-trick against Barrow earlier in the campaign.

Should Derby secure that deal then it’ll give the team a bit more pace and athleticism at the top end of the pitch but they face a lot of competition and it may be that they have to lower their sights from the likes of Archer and Diallo in the end, with Wigan’s Jordan Jones also an option.