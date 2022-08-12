Diallang Jaiyesimi starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Charlton Athletic have enjoyed a strong start to life under Ben Garner’s stewardship, with the Addicks picking up four points from their opening two games.

The new Charlton boss managed to guide Swindon Town to the play-offs last time out and will be setting his sights on a similar objective in the higher division.

Certainly bolstering the squad during these summer months, the Addicks now possess strength in depth, with Tuesday night’s victory in the League Cup over QPR suggesting that those on the fringes will be pushing hard for regular first-team inclusion.

With sights now set to tomorrow, Garner will face his toughest test yet when his side make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls starting the campaign with a win and a draw too.

Here, we take a look at how the Addicks could line up tomorrow when they visit Hillsborough…

Jojo Wollacott has seemingly already cemented a number one spot at The Valley, with the former Swindon shot-stopper featuring in all three competitive matches thus far, and he is likely to grab another start come tomorrow.

Sean Clare and Steven Sessegnon are the likely candidates for the full-back positions at the weekend, with the pair providing energy, attacking intent and defensive abilities to match.

The strength of the squad means that Sam Lavelle may miss out in the league once more, with Ryan Inniss and Eoghan O’Connell starting the new campaign off strongly.

Once again, the midfield options, and the fact that some excellent individuals will be confined to the bench, shows just how competitive the squad is at present.

Conor McGrandles has brought relentlessness and intelligence to the midfield position thus far, whilst Scott Fraser and Albie Morgan are options just ahead of the former Lincoln City man.

However, Jack Payne, George Dobson, Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey will all be pushing for a start.

Forward options follow this competitive theme, as Corey Blackett-Taylor and Diallang Jaiyesimi will need to see off competition from Charlie Kirk for a starting spot, with Jayden Stockley likely to be the main focal point.