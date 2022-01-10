Diallang Jaiyesimi sends message to Charlton Athletic fans after FA Cup exit

Milot Rashica grabbed the only goal of the game late on as Norwich City booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic.

Norwich City academy graduate Diallang Jaiyesimi put in an impressive display against the Premier League side, as did many of the home team, clearly with some extra motivation to get one over his former side. The 22-year-old has had to adapt to an unfamiliar right wing back role since the dismissal of Nigel Adkins in late October, but has performed admirably and become a far more crucial player in the squad than he was during the first 13 games of the league campaign.

Jaiyesimi took to Instagram to express his emotions after the Addicks’ narrow defeat on Sunday.

He posted: “Not to be today, but deserved more from the game. Onto Wednesday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ (@jaiyesimi_)

Despite taking on far more defensive responsibilities Jaiyesimi has managed to contribute three direct goal involvements this season and will be hoping to build on that in the second half of the campaign. The 22-year-old signed from Swindon Town on transfer deadline day last January and has started to look settled at The Valley approaching one year at the club.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Dobson AFC Wimbledon Rochdale Sunderland Oxford United

Charlton are a mountainous 14 points off of the top six with 22 games remaining this season. Exiting the FA Cup means that their other interest, the Papa John’s Trophy, could take greater importance with the club just two wins away from a trip to Wembley Stadium.

The Addicks are only six points above the relegation zone, and though their form in the last few months suggests they will not be worrying about that, the next three games present an opportunity to cement a position in the top half of the table. Charlton travel to Crewe Alexandra and Cheltenham Town before welcoming Fleetwood Town to The Valley, the play-offs look a mile away at present but if they can take the maximum nine points from the next trio, there could be some flickers of belief back in the camp.