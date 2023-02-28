Diaby 8/10, Johnson and Fernandez also impress: PNE player ratings as points shared with Coventry City

Preston North End had to settle for an eighth 0-0 result of the season as they shared the spoils with Coventry City at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

It was a match that lacked many clear cut shots at goal, with the key chances coming within minutes of each other either side of half-time.

Ched Evans should have opened the scoring for the Lilywhites in the first half, only to see his effort crash against the side netting when in acres of space, whilst Jamie Allen’s chance down the other end when put through by Gustavo Hamer was straight at Freddie Woodman.

In the second half, substitute Liam Delap should have won it for North End but fluffed his lines a few yards from goal, and then a few minutes later Jake Bidwell blazed the ball over the bar for the Sky Blues.

20 quiz questions about some of Preston North End’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is PNE's record scoreline? 20-0 22-0 24-0 26-0

Let’s look at North End’s player ratings from a cold and frustrating night at Deepdale.

Freddie Woodman – 6

Had very little to do in-between the sticks. The only clear-cut chance of the first half was struck straight at him by Allen and he denied Coventry with other half chances either side of half-time.

Jordan Storey – 7

Part of a solid back-line on the night. Didn’t do anything flashy but Gyokeres and Godden didn’t get a sniff.

Bambo Diaby – 8

Was the main man to keep Coventry’s talisman Gyokeres extremely quiet. Confident passing out from the back as well and used his pace to great effect.

Liam Lindsay – 7

More like the Lindsay of the first few months of the season. Strong in the air, marshalled Gyokeres well and even got forward a few times down the left.

Brad Potts – 6

A lot of energy down the right flank but little in the way of end product. Got in the box a few times but couldn’t make anything happen.

Alan Browne – 7

Seems to play his best football alongside Johnson in the middle of the park. Could perhaps shoot at times when he decides to pass but was energetic and did his best to make things happen.

Ryan Ledson – 6

Did let Hamer get the better of him a few times in midfield but as usual put in some decent tackles. Tried his best to cut through the lines even if it didn’t always come off.

Daniel Johnson – 7

Jamaica international seems back to his creative self after being in the wilderness. Some great passes through the lines and crosses that weren’t capitalised on and tried to dictate the play.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7

One of PNE’s only players to show some flair as he attacked down the left flank on a number of occasions. Put some good balls into the box that weren’t taken advantage of.

Ched Evans – 6

Looked a tad rusty at times in his first match in over three weeks due to suspension but also had some good touches and link-up play. Should have scored however in the first half but fired against the side netting.

Tom Cannon – 6

Lots of effort from the Everton loanee but he was well kept out of the game by the solid Coventry defence. No real clear-cut efforts like he had against Wigan when he broke his scoring duck.

Substitutes

Liam Delap – 4

Had the best chance of the second half but fluffed his lines from six yards out as he appeared to hit the ball against his foot. Didn’t do much to warrant a start on Saturday.

Troy Parrott – 4

Like Delap, showed very little off the bench. Coventry defence kept him quiet and well-marked.

Ben Woodburn – N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

Josh Onomah – N/A

Like Woodburn, not enough time to make an impact as he got on the pitch for just four minutes.