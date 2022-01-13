Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Diabolical’, ‘We look terrible’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to damaging defeat

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 away defeat to Crewe Alexandra in Sky Bet League One last night. 

The Addicks fell foul to making a slow start to the game and found themselves two goals down at half time after Oliver Finney and Mikael Mandron struck for the hosts.

Mason Burstow hit back for the away side in the second half but his late goal wasn’t enough to salvage anything for Johnnie Jackson’s men as they left Gresty Road empty handed after coming up short.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen on a difficult night for the club.

