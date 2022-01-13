‘Diabolical’, ‘We look terrible’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to damaging defeat

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 away defeat to Crewe Alexandra in Sky Bet League One last night.

The Addicks fell foul to making a slow start to the game and found themselves two goals down at half time after Oliver Finney and Mikael Mandron struck for the hosts.

Mason Burstow hit back for the away side in the second half but his late goal wasn’t enough to salvage anything for Johnnie Jackson’s men as they left Gresty Road empty handed after coming up short.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen on a difficult night for the club.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Can’t let the awful officiating deflect from a dreadful #cafc performance. So many poor performances & we looked really bad tonight. Mason should have been starting ahead of Leko, midfield was anonymous & defence was a shambles. — TelMc (@TelMc1) January 12, 2022

A football match lasts for 90 minutes and quite simply we wasn’t good enough over 90 minutes again. This season has been one hell of a failure on the pitch. We’re in 14th for a reason. Absolutely diabolical. We need new signings asap or the season to just end now. — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LewisStubbs1302) January 12, 2022

Season over. Start planning for next year 💩💩 — JG (@JayyGarrett) January 12, 2022

How embarrassing are we — lewis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lewis_cafc05) January 12, 2022

Same group of players that got Adkins the sack have reverted to type . We’re languishing around in the bottom half of Div 3 , on the way to being the worst team in Charlton Athletic history, congratulations 🤬 — Phil (@phil_cullum) January 12, 2022

Another season stuck in Div 1, if you cannot beat the team third from bottom there is no hope — Tony (@Tonybigmac) January 12, 2022

Very very poor team performance throughout regardless of the poor officiating. — Alex M (@Machenzio) January 12, 2022

A hugely disappointing team we have here… — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) January 12, 2022

The two poor goals we have away weren’t contraversial. We look terrible. Let’s not detract from that! Yes the red was awful. But too many poor performances. #cafc — Ryan Mason (@UniversalMSLtd) January 12, 2022