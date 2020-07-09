‘Diabolical performance’, ‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of QPR fans frustrated by one man after Wigan defeat

QPR suffered their fourth defeat since the return of the Championship and many fans of the west London club have been heavily critical of manager Mark Warburton.

The R’s held hopes of a play-off finish ahead of the season restart but after their 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic yesterday they have now slipped 11 points adrift of the top six.

They travelled to the DW Stadium to face a Latics side with some serious off-field issues but Keiffer Moore’s first-half goal ensured that the points remained in the North West.

R’s attacking midfielder Ilias Chair had a chance to equalise 15 minutes into the second half but David Marshall ensured the hosts kept the lead.

QPR have now lost four of their five games since the return of the Championship restart – scoring just twice in that run and conceding five goals.

The lack of goals will likely be particularly frustrating for Warburton as they were among the highest scorers in the division prior to the delay to the season.

It appears pressure is now building on the QPR coach, particularly among the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful.

Many R’s supporters took to Twitter following last night’s game to criticise Warburton.

Read their reaction here:

I know I should look at the bigger picture. I know we have one of the lowest wage bills in the league & financially we don’t have the money now BUT I have some serious reservations about Warburton. 3 diabolical performances since the restart & our defensive record is a joke. #QPR — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) July 8, 2020

If Warburton starts with that team and formation again, he deserves any and all criticism he gets. Truly appalling display @QPR — Andy Dowling (@andydowqpr) July 8, 2020

Don’t think I’ve ever been as bored as watching a Rangers match as that one. That was pathetic from Warburton and the players @QPR — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) July 8, 2020

Which of Warburton’s signings have been any good? I’m struggling…#QPR — Michael (@Mike_H92) July 8, 2020

Clueless — Matthew Doran (@FightDoranFight) July 8, 2020