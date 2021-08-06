Dhanda starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Blackburn

Russell Martin’s Swansea City tenure gets underway properly tomorrow as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

After the 2020/21 play-off final disappointment it has been a difficult summer, with star forward Andre Ayew leaving as a free agent and manager Steve Cooper departing close to the start of the new season.

But following Martin’s arrival and some recent new signings, there are reasons to be cheerful for Swans supporters – particularly those that will be making the journey up to the North West tomorrow.

Their opponents have not had the most productive of summer windows either and face ongoing uncertainty about the future of their key man, last season’s PFA Championship Player of the Year Adam Armstrong.

With that in mind, Martin may well feel that the trip to Ewood Park offers a real chance to start his Swansea career with three points.

We’ve outlined what the starting XI may look like tomorrow as he tries to do just that…

The 35-year-old coach favoured a 3-5-2 through much of his spell at MK Dons and though he’s been at the club for less than a week, his new squad knows how to play the formation as it was utilised by his predecessor Steve Cooper last term.

With Freddie Woodman back at Newcastle United and his future unclear, Steven Benda looks likely to start the season before the sticks for the Swans.

Ahead of him, you’d expect to see the experienced Ryan Bennett wear the captain’s armband – as he has done in Matt Grimes’ absence in pre-season – and form part of a back-three with Ben Cabango and Joel Latibeaudiere.

It’s unclear whether Grimes will be available for the game against Blackburn and Jay Fulton is suspended due to the red card he received in last season’s play-off final, meaning it could be Bristol City alumni Korey Smith and Liam Walsh in midfield alongside the young and impressive Yan Dhanda.

With Connor Roberts out injured and Ryan Manning’s availability also in question, Jake Bidwell and Kyle Naughton seem likely to line up at wing-back.

Ayew departure means the pressure is going to be on Jamal Lowe to step up his game this season and he looks certain to start as part of the front two.

Martin does have Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker competing for a place in the forward line but the new Swans boss may feel this is the right time to give £2 million summer signing Joel Piroe his first start for the South Wales club.