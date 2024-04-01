Highlights Dexter Blackstock's career transition to the pharmaceutical industry post-football has proven to be successful and purposeful.

Blackstock's property portfolio involvement and soccer school demonstrate his philanthropic efforts off the pitch.

With a net worth of around £7.8 million, Blackstock's financial success primarily stems from his property investments after retirement.

For many professional footballers, retirement from playing the beautiful game often does not spell the end for their involvement on the grass, with many opting to go down the coaching route and try their luck as a manager or turn to the television studio and enter the world of pundits.

But for a former Football League striker, who had spells with Southampton, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle, they have opted for a much different career path after hanging up their boots.

Dexter Blackstock, who accumulated more than 300 Championship appearances during his 14-year career as a footballer, now finds himself living a more lavish lifestyle than when he was playing professionally week in, week out, making his millions through the property and medical industry.

Born in Oxford, Blackstock came through the U's academy set-up before being signed by Southampton and was brought immediately into the first-team with the Saints enduring an injury crisis in the striking department.

He made 35 appearances on the South Coast in three years at the club, scoring nine times, which included a hat-trick against Colchester United in the League Cup. Blackstock would be sent on loan twice during his St. Mary's career, playing for both Plymouth Argyle and Derby County in 2005.

The striker would move permanently to Loftus Road to join Queens Park Rangers in 2006, ending the campaign as the club's top goalscorer in the Championship, having found the back of the net 14 times in 42 appearances.

He would return to form during the 2008/09 season, scoring 12 times for the R's before it was announced that he would join Nottingham Forest on loan for the remainder of the season, with an undisclosed fee agreed should Forest avoid relegation.

Blackstock would go on to become a cult hero at the City Ground after signing a four-year deal with the Reds in 2009, going on to make almost 200 appearances in the Garabaldi Red before a serious knee injury kept him out of action for over a year.

A loan move to Leeds in the 2013/14 season would follow, before signing for Rotherham United following his release from Forest, leaving the club by mutual consent and retiring from professional football after a 14-year career.

Dexter Blackstock's career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Nottingham Forest 187 44 23 QPR 117 32 12 Southampton 35 9 0 Rotherham United 17 1 0 Plymouth Argyle (Loan) 14 4 2 Derby County (Loan) 10 3 0 Leeds United (Loan) 4 1 1

Blackstock may have made over 350 appearances in the Championship and Premier League combined, but since hanging up his boots in 2017, has found success away from football.

The former striker is the founder and chief executive of MediConnect, a company which offers a blockchain solution to stop the overprescription of drugs. The 37-year-old also stepped in to help during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing PPE to hospital staff working on the frontline with the help of his company.

The main aim of Blackstock wanting to delve into the pharmaceutical industry is that he wanted to stop opioid addiction, a drug that is used as a form of pain relief. The former Leeds man also has a successful property portfolio, which includes over 50 different properties across the United Kingdom.

Blackstock's property portfolio was something he started during his days as a professional footballer, and he also built his own soccer school back in Oxford where he grew up, donating a percentage of the profits to charity.

The former Antigua and Barbuda international has a reported net worth of around £7.8 million, mainly coming from properties he owns, rather than the wages he earned during his time as a professional footballer.