Dexter Blackstock identifies former Nottingham Forest player who should replace Chris Hughton

With Chris Hughton now no longer manager of Nottingham Forest, there is set to be a big race to see who can land the job to be his successor.

Despite Forest sitting bottom of the Championship after seven matches, the job is still a highly coveted one due to the Tricky Trees’ history and there’s bound to be a lot of applications.

Many reports are linking former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper as Forest’s main target, but it’s not set in stone and the Welshman could easily reject the Reds’ advances.

Whilst not exactly throwing his name into the hat, former Forest striker Dexter Blackstock has offered his verdict into who should succeed Hughton at the City Ground and it’s a man that is loved by many on Trentside in Chris Cohen.

Former midfielder Cohen spent 11 years as a Forest player after joining in 2007 from Yeovil Town, but a knee injury he suffered in 2011 blighted most of the rest of his playing days as he suffered two more serious setbacks in the following years.

Cohen was made joint-manager of Forest’s under-23 side in 2018 but a year ago he swapped that role for a job as a first-team coach at Luton Town, linking up with Nathan Jones who he played with at Yeovil.

Despite a lack of real coaching experience, Blackstock is calling for his former team-mate to be given the reins at the City Ground in a bid to arrest the current slide that is going on on the pitch.

The Verdict

Every coach has to start somewhere when it comes to getting their first managerial gig, but this could be too volatile a situation for Cohen.

He is of course a fan favourite at the club but if he’s unable to turn things around then that could potentially sour his relationship with supporters.

Cohen though does potentially fit the mould that Forest seem to want – a head coach that has worked well with youngsters before and as primarily a coach, Cohen would more-than likely let the recruitment team get on with their business without making a fuss.

It’s certainly an intriguing name for Blackstock to throw out there but it is probably too early in Cohen’s career to make such a jump.