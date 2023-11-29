Highlights Leicester City is in a comfortable position atop the Championship table with a 36-point gap over Sheffield Wednesday.

The starting XI for Leicester City is likely to see many changes due to the mid-week game and upcoming 12:30 kickoff against West Bromwich Albion.

Players like Wilfried Ndidi and Harry Winks are making valuable contributions to Leicester's success in the Championship this season.

The game on Wednesday, between Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday, isn't exactly going to be a clash of titans.

The league leaders travel to Hillsborough to face the team that currently sits bottom of the Championship table. There is a 36-point gap between the sides, despite the fact that they've both only played 17 games. Leicester have only conceded 10 goals this season, and Wednesday have scored two less than that.

Comparison of Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday's 23/24 Championship campaign Pos Points GD GF GA Leicester City 1st 42 +21 31 10 Sheffield Wednesday 24th 6 -21 8 29 *data correct as of Tues 28th Nov 2023

With this game coming in the middle of the week, and a 12:30 kickoff against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, expect a lot of changes to the starting XI.

GK: Mads Hermansen

The Danish keeper has been essential to the way that Enzo Maresca has built this squad.

Without his ability and calmness on the ball, and his obvious goalkeeping abilities too, Leicester might not find themselves in quite as comfortable of a position atop the Championship table.

RB: Ricardo Pereira

The man who captained his team last time out against Watford has found himself playing a bit higher up the pitch at times this season than he maybe would have expected.

Even when he's out of position, he still showcases that Premier League quality that he possesses.

CB: Conor Coady

Speaking of top-flight ability, it continues right across the back four.

The 30-year-old is a great option for Maresca to have in times like this. Wednesday have improved under Danny Rohl so being able to bring in a veteran like Coady is very helpful.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

A player who seemed to have been completely disregarded by other managers has been rejuvenated by Maresca.

Having played just 10 league games last season, he's started nearly every league game in this campaign.

LB: James Justin

Rounding out the backline is another player who probably shouldn't be playing at this level. Justin has really cemented his spot in the squad since Callum Doyle picked up his injury in late September.

The 25-year-old effectively plays as a left-winger with the way that his team controls games.

CM: Wilfried Ndidi

The Nigerian could be leaving the King Power Stadium in the new year, with clubs around Europe showing interest in him, but it must be nice for fans of the Foxes to see him return to his former glory in the Championship.

CM: Harry Winks

The move to bring winks in looked to be a shrewd piece of business at the time, and so it's proven.

The former Tottenham midfielder was suspended at the weekend, so it only makes sense to get him back into the side.

CM: Cesare Casadei

Dewsbury-Hall was excellent against Watford, but the game against Wednesday is a good time to rotate.

A game like this is a good opportunity for the likes of Casadei to get more minutes under his belt and the Chelsea loanee has plenty of talent.

RW: Abdul Fatawu

The 19-year-old's explosiveness and willingness to drive at defenders will be a great asset to have against Rohl's side, who will probably sit on the back foot for most of the game.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy changed the game off the bench on the weekend and could come straight into the starting XI as a result.

With Kelechi Iheanacho and Tom Cannon on the bench, he may only get 45 minutes.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Like his fellow winger, Mavididi has that direct attacking mindset that will hurt Wednesday's defence.

He's a player that could do serious damage if the Owls can't keep a lid on him.