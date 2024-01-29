Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi praises Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, calling him a player with "great quality."

Talks are ongoing between Brighton and Leicester for the potential transfer of Dewsbury-Hall, but the clubs have different valuations.

Leicester are right to hold firm in their valuation of Dewsbury-Hall, as they don't need to rush to sell the player and finding a suitable replacement would be difficult.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has labelled Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall a player with “great quality” amid transfer interest.

The Foxes have taken the Championship by storm this season as they try to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The club is currently looking on course for that to happen, as they sit at the top of the table with 66 points, seven clear of second-place Ipswich Town and eight clear of third-place Southampton.

At the heart of the club’s success this season has been Dewsbury-Hall, who has been chipping in with goals and assists.

The 25-year-old was someone who was possibly expected to leave in the summer, but Leicester held strong and retained his services.

However, this month there is interest in the player once again, with David Ornstein of The Athletic reporting that Brighton are in talks about a deal for Dewsbury-Hall.

Roberto De Zerbi reacts to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer talk

The report from Ornstein stated that Leicester were looking for around £30 million to part ways with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this month.

However, that fee is said to be higher than Brighton’s valuation and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

It has since been claimed by HITC, that Everton and Newcastle United are also interested in the English midfielder.

Brighton and Fulham are also said to like the player, but the fee Leicester are looking for is said to have put them off.

So, with Brighton one of the sides interested in the player, their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, was asked about the interest in Dewsbury-Hall ahead of their next game against Luton Town.

De Zerbi told the press, via Sussex World: "I don't know anything about [the deal]. I know him as a player. He has great quality, but it's not my business speaking about other (club's) players."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s stats this season

The midfielder has been on the books at Leicester City since 2016, when he joined the club’s academy set-up.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has since worked his way up the club’s different academy teams, with him appearing in the first team in 2021.

That happened after an impressive loan spell at Luton Town in the Championship. So, since returning to the King Power Stadium, Dewsbury-Hall has become an important player for the Foxes.

This season, the 25-year-old has scored nine goals as well as chipping in with nine assists in 27 league appearances; it is his best return in a Leicester shirt.

The midfielder signed his last contract at the club in June 2022, and that runs until the summer of 2027, meaning the Foxes have plenty of time on their side.

Leicester need to hold firm on valuation for Dewsbury-Hall

As mentioned, the Foxes have still got three years left on Dewsbury-Hall’s contract, so they are in no rush to sell the player this month.

Therefore, Leicester are right to hold firm in their valuation of their player, as he’s been so important to them, and they will be keen for him to stay not only for the rest of this campaign but for when they return to the Premier League, which looks likely.

Furthermore, the Foxes know that if they let the player leave, they need to find a suitable replacement, and as the clock ticks down, that will become harder and harder as the deadline approaches.