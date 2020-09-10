Developments emerge as Watford player’s exit looks inevitable

Spanish side Valencia are ready to up their efforts in trying to sign Etienne Capoue this summer transfer window from Watford, according to Super Deporte.

The men from Mestalla have seen a number of players leave in this transfer window in order to balance the books.

The likes of Rodrigo, Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin have all left the club so far, whilst Cristiano Piccini has also recently left for Italian side Atalanta.

And, that said, the report reckons it is that exit that could now see Valencia really step things up in their pursuit of Watford midfielder Capoue.

The player has been one of Watford’s key men in recent seasons but could not help them avoid relegation to the Sky Bet Championship from the Premier League last campaign.

It seems likely, then, that a move to Spain could well go through.

The Verdict

Capoue would be a miss for Watford this season in the Championship but with his ability, he is good enough to be playing at a higher level for sure.

Valencia are looking to add a few players now after a bit of an exodus so far in this window and it sounds as though they are going to be knocking on Watford’s door that bit harder now.