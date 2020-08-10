Development surrounding Kiko Casilla’s future emerges in Leeds United report

Kiko Casilla has been told that if he sticks around at Leeds United this summer he will be entering the Premier League season as the club’s second choice goalkeeper.

Leeds finished the season with youngster Illan Meslier in goal, with the Frenchman impressing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and keeping seven clean sheets in only 10 appearances.

Since the end of Leeds’ promotion and title-winning season, Meslier has signed a three-year contract with the Whites and set his sights on playing in the Premier League.

However, Casilla remains at the club and, statistically, during his time in the first-team last season, he was the Championship’s best goalkeeper.

Yet, a racism charge that was proven against him has left a mark against his name, with Casilla only returning to play in the 3-1 win over Derby County during the Championship run-in.

A report from Football Insider has cast Casilla’s Leeds future into further doubt by confirming that the club have told the 33-year-old that if he is going to continue at Elland Road, he will be second choice and not retain the gloves as the club embark on the Premier League.

Leeds’ first game back in the Premier League is likely to take place in little over a month.

The Verdict

This is little surprise and it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see Casilla departing Elland Road ahead of the new season.

Meslier looked far more composed than Casilla during the run-in and, in the mind of many Leeds fans, he’s the safer bet moving forwards.

It’s tough to say what the future holds for Casilla, but it might be best if he departs Elland Road.

