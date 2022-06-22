Development shared on Mike Ashley’s potential Derby County takeover bid

Mike Ashley has deposited a sum of £50 million in order to push ahead with a takeover of administration-stricken Derby County – with the funds set to be used to buy Pride Park stadium as well, according to The Telegraph.

The Rams were plunged into fresh chaos last week when American businessman Chris Kirchner once again withdrew from the running to purchase the club, having missed several deadlines to provide the funding necessary to complete his acquisition.

It has been nearly three months since Kirchner was handed exclusivity to conclude a deal for County, but now the club are back to square one, with administrators Quantuma trying to find the right party to take the League One outfit forward.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Derby County players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Richard Keogh? Blackpool Luton Town Peterborough United Sunderland

Former Wolves custodian Steve Morgan and ex-Derby chairman Andy Appleby are both interested in doing a deal, however Ashley has always been in the background following his multi-million pound sale of Newcastle United last year.

Now, Ashley has reportedly set aside £50 million to use when the time comes to sort out a deal to acquire both County and Pride Park, with The Telegraph claiming to have seen proof that his lawyers – RPC – are holding the money.

The Verdict

With now three individuals expressing their desire to save Derby, it should not be too difficult from here to pull them out of the mire.

The Rams are set to go into the month of July with just a handful of contracted players, and because they are STILL in administration, manager Wayne Rooney cannot go ahead and bring new individuals to the club.

It appears now though that Ashley is very serious on acquiring the club, having previously seen a deal fall through back in December.

Whether Quantuma let it happen remain to be seen – it’s only been a week since Ashley was set to launch legal action against Carl Jackson of the company – but now he needs to be taken seriously.